The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where they later died.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 3500 block of West 12th Street shortly before 10 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult who had suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The investigating into the shooting is ongoing.