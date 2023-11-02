1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Saturday in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, north of the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson avenues.

IMPD said officers arrived and found the person who was shot. That person, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police have not provided details about a suspect or motive in this shooting.