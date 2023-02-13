x
Police: 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Monday on Indianapolis' east side.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive, which is near East 30th Street and North German Church Road.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers called to investigate a report of a shooting found a victim who had apparently been shot.

Police said the victim was in critical condition when taken to an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

