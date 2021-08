Police said the victim of the shooting died at the scene on North Wittfield Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the far northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on North Wittfield Street, which is near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.