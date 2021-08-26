1 killed in south Indianapolis shooting

The victim was found on Carson Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.

Metro police say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Carson Drive, which is just north of Interstate 465 near Interstate 65. Officers arrived on scene and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

There is no information at this time about the victim or a potential motive or suspect for the shooting.