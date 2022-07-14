1 dead after shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.
Police responded to 1853 Brookside Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gun shot wound.
Medics pronounced the man dead the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Any with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
What other people are reading:
- Family of man, children found dead frustrated with IMPD investigation
- 'It is a life-threatening diagnosis' | Indiana doctors worry about ectopic pregnancies if lawmakers ban abortions
- Co-worker starts GoFundMe to send body of delivery worker back home after deadly Greenwood crash
- USPS, Indianapolis man working to find mother’s ashes lost in the mail
- Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion
- Lawrence first responders have active shooter training, form 'rescue task force'
- Injured Trafalgar officer thanks community for support in letter
- Learning how the food you eat may impact your health