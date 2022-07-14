1 dead after shooting on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Brookside Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police responded to 1853 Brookside Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Any with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.