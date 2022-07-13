Police make arrest in Muncie double homicide

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the 2900 block of South Liberty.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell said officers were called to the 2900 block of South Liberty Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police found two people, 69-year-old Malcom Perdue and 51-year old Kyndra Swift, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Criswell didn't provide many additional details, but said an arrest had been made in connection with the case.

If you have information that could assist police, contact the department's detective division at 317-747-4838.