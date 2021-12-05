1 dead, another injured in Indy's second double shooting in an hour

The first double shooting happened on the west side at around 3 p.m. About an hour later, there was a second double shooting, this one on the near northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another injured in a near northwest Indianapolis shooting that happened only about an hour after another double shooting on the west side Sunday.

IMPD officers were called at around 4 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Eugene Street, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and West 30th Street.

Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot. IMPD said one person had died and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

IMPD was called to this shooting only about an hour after being called to another double shooting.

At around 3 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of St Thomas Lane, which is located between Interstate 74 and Interstate 465.

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD is investigating both shootings. They have not yet identified the people who were shot or released information about what led up to the shootings.