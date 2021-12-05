2 injured in west Indianapolis shooting

IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of St Thomas Lane, which is located between Interstate 74 and Interstate 465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are investigating a double shooting on the west side of Indianapolis that left one person in critical condition and another stable Sunday.

At around 3 p.m., IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of St Thomas Lane, which is located between Interstate 74 and Interstate 465.

Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. They have not identified the people who were shot or released information about what led up to the shooting.