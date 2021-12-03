Police: Woman found dead in Richmond had been shot

Officers responded a report of a deceased person on Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police are investigating after a woman's body was found Friday afternoon.

A police department spokesperson said officers responded a report of a deceased person on Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the body of 34-year-old Jessica Jane Hoffman. She had been shot in the chest.

Detectives are collecting evidence and looking for possible witnesses, including whether surveillance cameras captured any clues.

Police didn't share information about a suspect or possible motive but said it doesn't appear to be a random act.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything that may be connected to the case to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.