WTHR, TEGNA Foundation award $55,000 in community grants to local nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV, along with the TEGNA Foundation, awarded 10 central Indiana nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $55,000.
The grants were awarded in hopes of alleviating community concerns, including health and education support, food insecurity and programs for at-risk youth.
Here are the organizations that received grants:
- Riley Children's Foundation
- Cancer Support Community of Indiana
- Irvington Counseling Collective, Inc.
- Wayne Township Education Foundation
- St. Mary's Early Childhood Center
- Teachers' Treasures
- Special Olympics Indiana
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
- accessABILITY Center for Independent Living
- Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter
"WTHR strives to be a leader in our local community, and we are honored to be able to serve our fellow Hoosiers," said WTHR-TV President and General Manager Michael Brouder.
The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses community needs in areas served by broadcast media company TEGNA, which owns WTHR-TV.
"We are proud to support WTHR as they address critical community needs throughout the Indianapolis area," said TEGNA President and CEO Dave Lougee. "Our stations are committed to investing in local nonprofit organizations through grant funding and also by bringing awareness to critical local needs."