WTHR, TEGNA Foundation award $55,000 in community grants to local nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV, along with the TEGNA Foundation, awarded 10 central Indiana nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $55,000.

The grants were awarded in hopes of alleviating community concerns, including health and education support, food insecurity and programs for at-risk youth.

Here are the organizations that received grants:

Riley Children's Foundation

Cancer Support Community of Indiana

Irvington Counseling Collective, Inc.

Wayne Township Education Foundation

St. Mary's Early Childhood Center

Teachers' Treasures

Special Olympics Indiana

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

accessABILITY Center for Independent Living

Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

"WTHR strives to be a leader in our local community, and we are honored to be able to serve our fellow Hoosiers," said WTHR-TV President and General Manager Michael Brouder.

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses community needs in areas served by broadcast media company TEGNA, which owns WTHR-TV.