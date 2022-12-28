x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

WTHR, TEGNA Foundation award $55,000 in community grants to local nonprofits

Ten organizations across central Indiana received the grants, aiming to alleviate community concerns.
Credit: WTHR
WTHR and the TEGNA Foundation awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana a $5,000 grant.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV, along with the TEGNA Foundation, awarded 10 central Indiana nonprofit organizations with grants totaling $55,000.

The grants were awarded in hopes of alleviating community concerns, including health and education support, food insecurity and programs for at-risk youth.

Here are the organizations that received grants:

  • Riley Children's Foundation
  • Cancer Support Community of Indiana
  • Irvington Counseling Collective, Inc.
  • Wayne Township Education Foundation
  • St. Mary's Early Childhood Center
  • Teachers' Treasures
  • Special Olympics Indiana
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
  • accessABILITY Center for Independent Living
  • Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

"WTHR strives to be a leader in our local community, and we are honored to be able to serve our fellow Hoosiers," said WTHR-TV President and General Manager Michael Brouder.

Credit: WTHR
Irvington Counseling Collective receives a $5,000 community grant from WTHR and the TEGNA Foundation.

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses community needs in areas served by broadcast media company TEGNA, which owns WTHR-TV.

"We are proud to support WTHR as they address critical community needs throughout the Indianapolis area," said TEGNA President and CEO Dave Lougee. "Our stations are committed to investing in local nonprofit organizations through grant funding and also by bringing awareness to critical local needs."

RELATED: City of Indianapolis announces neighborhood grant recipients

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Catch the Stars Foundation | Send the Love

Before You Leave, Check This Out