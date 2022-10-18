Indiana organizations get $3 million in grants to combat violence against women

This year's grants will be used to provide legal advocacy, counseling, training for law enforcement and court personnel, and victim support services.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly $3 million in grants is being awarded to 51 public and nonprofit organizations to combat violence against women.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) puts out the grants as part of the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. "STOP" stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors.

"This funding is about making sure that more communities have access to the resources they need to prevent victimization and bring violent offenders to justice," said ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald.

"For most victims, obtaining a protective order or pursuing legal action is uncharted territory, but we don't want that to be a barrier to seeking safety or justice," said ICJI Victim Services Director Kim Lambert.

For a list of the 51 recipients, click here.

If you or someone you love is in a relationship that may involve abuse, there is help available. Here are some resources with people to talk to and places to turn to for assistance:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or follow the link to live chat with someone.

call 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or follow the link to live chat with someone. Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence , this resource helps you find a shelter near you and find help, including domestic violence programs, batterers’ intervention programs and housing and eviction assistance.

this resource helps you find a shelter near you and find help, including domestic violence programs, batterers’ intervention programs and housing and eviction assistance. Julian Center is the largest organization supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other life crises in Indiana. Call the 24-hour Crisis Line at 317-920-9320.

is the largest organization supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other life crises in Indiana. Call the 24-hour Crisis Line at 317-920-9320. Coburn Place offers compassionate support and safe housing choices for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Types of abuse:

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used by a partner to maintain power and control over another partner in a relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Abuse can be physical, but it can also appear in several other ways.

If you believe someone you know may be a victim of violence or you are seeking more information about what you are going through, here are some of the more common types of abuse as defined by the Julian Center and The Hotline:

Physical abuse: Intentionally causing bodily injury. Examples include slapping, kicking, shoving, punching, etc.

Sexual abuse: Any unwanted sexual contact. Examples include touching, rape, sodomy, coerced nudity, etc.

Emotional abuse: Intentionally causing emotional pain. Examples include intimidation, ridiculing, isolation, etc.

Financial abuse: Withholding money, controlling the household spending or refusing to include you in financial decisions.

Digital abuse: Using technologies such as texting and social media to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner.

Stalking: Repeated and unwanted harassment or contact that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear.

Knowing the signs:

Multiple forms of abuse are often present at the same time in an abusive relationship and, because of this, it’s crucial to know how these behaviors act so you know what to look for.

Here are the common signs of abusive behavior as defined by The Hotline:

Telling you that you never do anything right

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

Destroying your belongings or your home.

Documenting abuse:

The Hotline advises people to document the warning signs of dating abuse, in every form that it occurs. This will help provide proof of your partner’s behavior if you ever need it for legal reasons or otherwise.

Here are some ways to document abuse:

Keeping a journal of what you experience, including descriptions of how the incident made you feel.

Writing down statements you, your partner, or any witnesses make before, during, or after the abuse.

Recording dates, times, and descriptions of incidents. If furniture is overturned or items were thrown, describe the scene and take photos of the damage.

Documenting any injuries, no matter how small (with photos if possible).

Seeking medical care, even if there are no visible injuries, especially if you have been strangled or choked.

Filing a report with the police, if you determine that it’s safe for you to do so.

Click here for more information about documenting abuse and specifically documenting digital abuse and sexual assault.

How to start a conversation and support survivors:

Having a conversation with someone you love about abuse is hard. Survivors have countless reasons for why they stay in their relationships and leaving can be especially hard and dangerous for them.

If you've noticed the warning signs, there are a few things The Hotline says you can do.

Emotional support:

Acknowledge that they're in a difficult and scary situation. Remind them that abuse is not their fault and support is available.

Empower them by being supportive and listening. Remember, talking about abuse is hard and telling them what they should, and shouldn't do, could further isolate and disempower them.

Don't judge them and remember, you can't rescue them.

You can, however, help them create a safety plan. The Hotline has more information on creating a safety plan, here.

Help them build a support network by encouraging them to participate in activities with friends and family. And also encourage them to talk to people who can further offer help.

Material support:

If you know a survivor who is financially dependent on their abuser, one of the more immediate ways you can help is by providing them with the things they need or directing them to organizations that will do that for them.

For example, you can help them make a "go bag" with important documents in it in case of an emergency. Encourage them to talk to people who can provide further help and guidance, like The Hotline or its teen and young adult project love is respect.

Help them learn their rights and, with their permission, ensure that others in the building or area where the survivor lives is aware of the situation, including what to do and what not to do.

The Hotline emphasized that these examples are by no means comprehensive but provide an understanding of ways to support a survivor that can help protect their safety. More examples can be found, here.

Helping organizations:

The Coburn Place: People can volunteer their time, do a group or at-home project, hold a fundraiser or donate money or much-needed items.