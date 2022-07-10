Flanner House develops youth program with grant from city of Indianapolis

Flanner House is one of dozens of recipients of Mayor Joe Hogsett's second round of Elevation Grants and received $140,000.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's what many Hoosiers in Indianapolis see far too often -- violence.

Also, young people in need of intervention.

"We really started thinking about the transformational power of spoken word poetry, journaling, creative writing, both as a means of expression but also as a pathway for conversations about trauma and ways to be able to heal," said Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.

Cosby says Flanner House created a program called "Books and Bars over Bullets."

"With the power and influence that hip hop has had with this generation of young people, very much like when I was growing up everybody thought they were going to be the next Michael Jordan, every kid thinks they're going to be the next Jay-Z or Jay Cole. To say not only can you be that, but here is a way to be able to do that," Cosby said.

Cosby said this space will support local artists to come in to teach and mentor youth.

"The phrase that we frequently use with young people is if you don't learn to tell your story or to write your story, someone else is going to write it for you," Cosby said.

A story, Cosby hopes, can help change young people's lives.