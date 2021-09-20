IACS selling spooky pet shirts as fall fundraiser

The Indianapolis animal shelter is offering "Find Your Boo" shirts for sale through its online store.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is getting into the fall spirit with a Halloween-themed apparel fundraiser.

The shelter is offering "spooky" shirts for sale through its online store.

A Facebook post went up Sunday night featuring a green sweatshirt with the phrase "Find Your Boo!" and cartoon pictures of a white dog and black cat sitting next to a pumpkin.

The design was created by a senior animal care technician at IACS, according to the product description on the online store.

The post asks, "Is Spooky Season your favorite season?! If you answered yes, we have just the shirt for you!! Find your boo at IACS!"