Indianapolis animal shelter offers free pet adoptions this weekend

IACS is trying to ease serious overcrowding at their facility.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local animal shelter is putting out a desperate call for help.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is trying to ease serious overcrowding at their shelter.

IACS is offering free pet adoptions all this weekend. All you need to bring is a photo ID.

"Without support from our community getting these animals in their forever home, we can't help more animals in need. Or we have to put temporary crates back up in the hallway." said IACS public information officer Roxie Randall.

Temporary crates are used when the shelter is overcrowded. Randall said it creates an overwhelming environment.

"So, if they are strays... it's usually animals that are getting out. Any owner that surrenders, there's people who have changes to their own personal lifestyle that just aren't compatible anymore,' said Randall.

Sandra Tipps adopted two dogs. She said it's important Hoosiers step up to give these animals a loving home.

"There's so many animals out here that need to be adopted. I'm not against puppy mills. I just feel these dogs didn't ask to be here. I just feel that now they are here, we need to give them a home and a life," said Tipps.

"All animals come spayed and neutered and have age-appropriate vaccines. We also have goodie bags," said Randall.

Randall hopes more people make room in their hearts and homes.

"There are staff members and volunteers that when they see an animal get adopted, they cry because they're so happy," she said.