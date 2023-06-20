Fishers approves $32.5 million investment for District South development

The Fishers' City Council accepted an agreement with Rebar Development for the new urban village concept.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers' City Council approved an agreement with Rebar Development Monday for the new District South development.

The $32.5 million investment plans to introduce a new urban village concept including residences, the Annex headquarters building, micro-commercial suites and connectivity to area business districts through Fishers' robust trail system.

“District South will be a thriving urban village with a great mix of uses and direct connection to both the Cheeney Creek Trail and the Nickel Plate Trail,” said Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development. “We look forward to this unique project continuing the smart and vibrant redevelopment of downtown Fishers.”

Anchored by a 20,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building for the Annex Group, District South will also include a four-story mixed-use building with seven micro-commercial spaces, 38 loft residences, 44 modern apartment homes and a civic plaza.

The new area will be the first downtown Fishers development that connects both the Nickel Plate Trail and the Cheeney Creek Trail.

“With direct connections to the Fishers’ trail system, District South offers a walkable, bike-friendly, pet-friendly neighborhood for future residents, tenants, and visitors,” Bowen said. “We are very excited to activate this part of downtown Fishers.”

The new development is expected to bring more than 80 full-time jobs to the area, with an additional 40 full-time positions expected by 2028.