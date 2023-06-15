Downtown neighborhood cleanup planned by Downtown Indy, Inc., Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

The three cleanups will focus on downtown neighborhoods within the mile square.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy, Inc. is partnering with environmental and community nonprofit Keep Indianapolis Beautiful on planned community cleanups.

The first joint cleanup event will be held Saturday, June 17 in the Old Southside neighborhood. The other cleanups will be Aug. 19 in the Cole-Noble District, just east of the Mile Square, and Oct. 28 in the North Meridian neighborhood, spanning across 10th and Michigan and Senate and Delegate.

New cigarette litter receptacles will also be placed in high-traffic areas.

“From mitigating trash in immediate neighborhoods to unifying our community, our upcoming series of cleanups will continue to develop the 'live' component of our 'live, work, play' framework," said Taylor Schaffer, president and CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc.

Downtown Indy, Inc.'s greater strategy is the result of $2 million in funding from the City of Indianapolis.