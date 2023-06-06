The Garage Food Hall nominated in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards

Voting ends Monday, July 3, and the winner will be announced Friday, July 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Garage Food Hall in downtown Indianapolis needs your votes for some nationwide recognition!

Located in the Bottleworks District at 906 Carrollton Ave., The Garage Food Hall is nominated for Best Food Hall in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Voting ends Monday, July 3, and the winner will be announced Friday, July 14. You can vote once per day at this link.

The Bottleworks District opened in 2020 at one of the largest Coca-Cola bottling plants in the world.

The 30,000 square-foot food hall has more than 20 local vendors to satisfy your taste buds.