PHOTOS: 60th Circle of Lights kicks off holiday season on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 60th year, some of Indiana's most talented performers and thousands of Hoosiers kicked off the holiday season.
WTHR and Downtown Indy, Inc. flipped the switch on the 60th anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 at 7 p.m.
Winnie Mattingly was given the honor of flipping the switch.
For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.
"Every year at this time, IBEW 481 turns Monument Circle into a beautifully lit hearth, open to everyone," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
This year, performers included:
Saxophonist B. Thompson
Husband and wife duo musical The Bergamot
Indianapolis Men’s Chorus
Christ Church Cathedral Coro Latinoamericano
Kelly Clarkson via satellite
Dan Nix Big Band
Morgan Taylor
WTHR was live at the event - check out some of our favorite moments here!
PHOTOS: 60th Circle of Lights on Monument Circle