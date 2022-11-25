PHOTOS: 60th Circle of Lights kicks off holiday season on Monument Circle

Thousands of Hoosiers were in attendance on Monument Circle to see the switch get flipped!

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 60th year, some of Indiana's most talented performers and thousands of Hoosiers kicked off the holiday season.

WTHR and Downtown Indy, Inc. flipped the switch on the 60th anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 at 7 p.m.

Winnie Mattingly was given the honor of flipping the switch.

For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.

"Every year at this time, IBEW 481 turns Monument Circle into a beautifully lit hearth, open to everyone," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

This year, performers included:

Saxophonist B. Thompson

Husband and wife duo musical The Bergamot

Indianapolis Men’s Chorus

Christ Church Cathedral Coro Latinoamericano

Kelly Clarkson via satellite

Dan Nix Big Band

Morgan Taylor

WTHR was live at the event - check out some of our favorite moments here!