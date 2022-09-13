Check Up 13: Active, 65-year-old man is cancer-free after robotic prostatectomy

After a routine blood test detected an elevated PSA, 65-year-old Daryl Wilson opted for robotic prostatectomy and is now cancer-free.

INDIANAPOLIS — Daryl Wilson said he learned discipline and the value of process during his 30-year career at Eli Lilly and Company.

The 65-year-old man applied the lessons to his personal life, too. Wilson is meticulous with his care, works out six days a week and stays up-to-date on health screenings and appointments.

That diligence paid off at his last visit to his primary care physician. A routine blood test detected an elevated PSA, which stands for prostate-specific antigen. That led to a referral to a urologist, who conducted further tests and diagnosed Wilson with early-stage prostate cancer.

The news hit Wilson hard.

"You go into shock. You feel like you kind of have an out-of-body experience. You know, that can't be me, this can be happening to me," Wilson said.

After consulting his doctor, Wilson opted for robotic prostatectomy and is now cancer-free.

Dr. Chad Reichard, a urology oncologist who practices at Ascension St. Vincent, said men too often fall behind on their screenings. Reichard said men avoid and delay, which allows serious and sometimes symptom-free cancers to go unchecked.

"I think that it's the unknown [that] is scary, and so the misconceptions that I most often see revolve around a lack of knowledge and information," Reichard said. "I would say, don't let the unknown scare you into inaction, but be proactive."

According to ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, African American men have a high risk of prostate cancer, and Wilson encourages other men to know their status.

"I think for a lot of men, it's a matter of getting off this couch no matter what. Get off the couch, go to your doctor, and don't put it off," Wilson said. "Putting it off can really make a big difference. It's better to go early than later. It's better to be proactive than reactive."

For Check Up 13 this month, qualified men may register for a free prostate cancer screening. Click here to register and see if you qualify.