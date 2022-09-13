Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to not seek reelection

Brainard, who first took office in 1996, is serving his seventh four-year term as mayor.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023.

During his time as mayor, Carmel has seen tremendous growth in population. He has also overseen development projects, such as The Center for the Performing Arts and helped attract countless businesses to the area.

Carmel is routinely listed as one of the top places to live in America and its schools are among the best in the state.

It is not yet clear who could run for mayor, but Brainard's decision opens the field.