FedEx Supply Chain hiring up to 100 positions in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add around 100 positions at its facility in Plainfield. It is specifically looking for warehouse workers.
FedEx Supply Chain will host an open hiring event Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at the Courtyard Marriott in Plainfield. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Facial coverings are required and provided at the event.
Those interested can fill out an application online prior to arrival. Applications will also be available at the job fair.
Full-time positions include:
- Hourly wages range based on position and experience
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Employee discount program
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must provide two forms of valid identification
The FedEx Supply Chain facility itself is located at 1551 S. Perry Road in Plainfield.