FedEx Supply Chain hiring up to 100 positions in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add around 100 positions at its facility in Plainfield. It is specifically looking for warehouse workers.

FedEx Supply Chain will host an open hiring event Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at the Courtyard Marriott in Plainfield. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Facial coverings are required and provided at the event.

Those interested can fill out an application online prior to arrival. Applications will also be available at the job fair.

Full-time positions include:

Hourly wages range based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

High school diploma or equivalent

Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Must provide two forms of valid identification