Kroger to hold hiring event for military and family ahead of Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will host a virtual hiring event for veterans, active-duty military members and their families ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The virtual hiring event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2-5 p.m. Kroger is seeking to fill an array of full- and part-time jobs ranging from clerks to department managers, the e-commerce team, Kroger pharmacies and more.

Kroger said it plans to hold the event as a way to "celebrate and recognize" veterans and current members of the military.

"Kroger admires Americans in uniform and has a longstanding commitment of support for our military community," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "We recognize the skills and experience gained from their service to this country and we look forward to feeding their future as these American heroes join the Kroger family."

Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans since 2009, according to the company.