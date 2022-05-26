Fred Glass named new CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Glass will begin full-time work at Gleaners beginning Sept. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Fred Glass as its new president and CEO after a six-month search.

"The interest in this incredibly important leadership position was tremendous," said Chad Mayer, Gleaners' board chair. "The significant response from over 100 qualified applicants is evidence of how important Gleaners Food Bank is to Indiana and across the national food bank network."

Glass is a graduate of Indiana University and its McKinney School of Law. He's worked as chief of staff to former Gov. Evan Bayh, president of the Capital Improvement Board and was part of the Super Bowl Bid Committee.

"I am grateful and honored for this tremendous opportunity to lead Gleaners as we work together to lead the fight against hunger," Glass said. "Feeding the hungry is one of the most fundamental and impactful actions we can take as good neighbors and responsible citizens, and I'm thrilled to be joining the Gleaners team to be a part of doing just that. My dad modeled feeding the hungry for me at his skid row bar when I was a kid. Entering this new chapter feels like I’m coming full circle."

Glass will begin full-time work at Gleaners beginning Sept. 1. He will be just the fourth president and CEO of Gleaners in its 42-year history.

Glass will succeed John Elliott, who will retire Sept. 30. Elliott has held the position since 2016 after serving on the Gleaners Board for four years.