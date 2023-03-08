Gen Con breaks attendance record; extends Indy contract through 2030

Gen Con is estimated to have generated nearly $75 million in economic impact for Indianapolis with more than 70,000 attendees.

INDIANAPOLIS — The gamers came back in a major way after the pandemic as Gen Con reports record attendance for the 2023 event. More than 70,000 people attended.

The four-day event used the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for the largest- and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America.

To mark its 20th anniversary in Indianapolis, Gen Con extended its contract with Indianapolis through 2030.

“The Gen Con attendee experience is continually at the forefront of our decision-making,” said David Hoppe, president of Gen Con. “We are excited to announce that Gen Con will be extending its stay in Indianapolis through 2030. I am eager to see the continued growth and success that will come from our partnership with a city that has supported us over the last 20 years.”

This year, the exhibit hall featured more than 570 game publishers and vendors.