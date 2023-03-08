Game on! Gen Con marks 20th year at Indiana Convention Center

A crowd of 70,000 people are expected in Indianapolis for the convention, which runs through Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's game on for Gen Con in downtown Indianapolis.

The gaming convention is celebrating its 20th year at the Indiana Convention Center.

"This is our first time at Gen Con and we are super excited to be here, yeah," said.

A crowd of 70,000 people are expected in Indianapolis for the convention, including Janet Allen, who traveled from Tennessee. She debuted her "Little Red Riding Wolf" costume for the first day of her third Gen Con.

"I like gaming, I like 'Dungeons & Dragons' and I like signing up for the events and, of course, I like to buy all kinds of weird things," Allen said.

Game companies come to Gen Con to debut new inventory with a hope that something lands big.

"We have party games, we have family games, we have heavy strategy games, we have card games," said Alicia Gensch with Asmodee USA. "I think there is something for everyone, whether a heavy player or a more casual player and you are trying to determine what games you like and you are into."

The "Ticket to Ride" legacy game is a big draw so far, where gamers can up their strategy and talk it through with the designers who created it.

"These are legends in the board game industry," Gensch said.

It's one of the biggest tabletop games in the world and the largest in the United States.

If you want to go to Gen Con, there are single-day or four-day pass options. The convention runs through Sunday.

Also open through the weekend is the annual block party, which took over South Street near Lucas Oil Stadium after the convention's opening day. There were food, drinks, music and, of course, another place to game.