Deals on meals as 'Devour Winterfest' kicks off

More than 100 restaurants are taking part this year, all offering specially-priced, three-course meals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Area restaurants are hoping for a boost with the start of Devour Winterfest Sunday.

More than 100 restaurants are taking part this year, all offering specially-priced, three-course meals.

That includes not just Indianapolis but restaurants in Fishers, Brownsburg, Carmel and other surrounding communities.

Devour began as a way to boost business during the post-holiday season, when things slow down.

But this year with the pandemic and restaurants at reduced capacity, Allen Long, general manager of the downtown Harry and Izzy's said, Devour is especially important.

#DevourIndy begin today and runs thru February 6th.



Support our local restaurants by hitting up your favorites or checking out something new like the lobster roll from @SLAPFISHseafood pic.twitter.com/sUx4CD7uwp — Devour Indy (@DevourIndy) January 24, 2021

"It's been a tough year, but we're all doing our part to be successful," Long said. "I think that's the first and foremost thing, keep grinding, keep doing what we do, offer a great product and it's going to turn around."

Kristina Mazza, who owns Hoagies and Hops on the city's north side said, "I'm looking forward to the special just kind of bringing people back out."

She said Devour has been great way to give regular customers a deal while introducing new customers to her "authentic Philly cheese steaks, because that's what I'm known for."

This year there are more options. Many restaurants are offering Devour specials at lunch and dinner.

The Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple is one place offering brunch. It's the restaurants first time participating.

General Manager Ariel Hendrickson said while they've had great support from their regular customers over the last year.

"I think Devour brings out more people that may not know about us and that's why Devour is so cool and I'm excited to participate this year," Hendrickson said.

Given the pandemic, all specials are available for both dine-in and carryout. Devour Winterfest runs through Feb. 6.