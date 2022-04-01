30,000-square-foot Carmel mansion for sale at $6.9 million

The mansion's amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, bowling alley, basketball/racquetball court, spa, home theater, workout area, boathouse and more.

CARMEL, Ind — One of Indiana's largest homes is for sale in Carmel.

The mansion, with 30,000 square feet of living space, sits on a private 30-acre lake.

The home's amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, bowling alley, basketball/racquetball court, spa, home theater, workout area, boathouse, eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five gas fireplaces, five-car garage, and separate office and in-laws' quarters with their own private kitchen and bath.

It was owned by Paul Shoopman of Shoopman Homes, and was built as his private residence in 1990.

"We had many good times in that home," said Shoopman, who has been building homes in Indiana for 50 years. "I'm looking forward to someone else having the chance to build their own great memories in it."

The estate sits on more than two acres and there is an adjoining property available for purchase.

The listing agent is Carrie Hollie with Compass Indiana, LLC. To view a drone video of the estate, a virtual tour, and over 100 photos, visit the TownePost.com website.