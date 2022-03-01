Fair housing lawsuit filed against company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana

The lawsuit alleges "widespread violations of the federal Fair Housing Act’s accessibility requirements" at 38 Clover Group properties, including 3 in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (FHCCI), along with six other fair housing organizations across the nation, announced a lawsuit against Clover Group. That company's properties include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville, IN); Pleasant Run Senior Apartments (Indianapolis, IN); and Wynbrooke Senior Apartments (Indianapolis, IN).

The lawsuit alleges "widespread violations of the federal Fair Housing Act’s accessibility requirements" at 38 Clover Group properties.

“According the 2020 US Census data, approximately 13.7% of Hoosiers have some form of disability. These numbers are likely underreported and rising as people age and are able to live longer,” explained Amy Nelson, FHCCI Executive Director. “We need to make sure that each housing unit required to meet accessibility requirements does so to ensure people can age in place in the housing of their choice.”

The properties, for people 55 years and older, are alleged to have inaccessible parking spaces, mailboxes, bathrooms, and routes to units and public common use areas.

“Even with the passing of the fair housing accessibility amendments over 30 years ago, we still see blatant violations of disability discrimination throughout Indiana,” stated Brady Ripperger, FHCCI Deputy Director of Administration & Advocacy. “Persons with disabilities deserve basic, accessible housing, free from inaccessibility and discrimination.”

In addition to Indiana, the alleged violations happened at properties in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. The full complaint can be read by clicking here.