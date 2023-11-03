IACS facing dire need to find forever homes for shelter animals

The shelter said they take in 15 dogs a day into an already crowded facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is again issuing a plea for help to find forever homes for dogs currently in their care.

The shelter said Friday night that if dozens of animals aren't adopted this weekend, they could be forced to euthanize some of the dogs.

IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said the facility is currently taking in 15 dogs a day, on top of the pets being brought to the shelter by Animal Control officers.

"We have no more space and if we don’t have dogs adopted as early as tomorrow morning, we will have to start making some really tough decisions," she said Friday.

The shelter is open for walk-up adoptions Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Adoptions are currently free, IACS said, including spay/neuter services, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccinations.

If you're not ready to commit to a pet, the shelter has a program that allows families to foster an animal they are interested in adopting for two weeks. If they then wish to adopt the pet, the adoption paperwork is processed immediately.

For those who have pets they are considering surrendering, IACS recommends trying to rehome your pet before dropping them at a shelter. There is also help available for those needing assistance with pet food, veterinary care and behavioral training.

If you find a lost pet, the shelter strongly suggests working on your own to find its owner, including posting photos online and visiting a veterinary office to have the animal scanned for a microchip.