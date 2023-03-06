Indianapolis council bans sale of dogs, cats and bunnies at pet stores

Proposal 57 bans stores from selling commercially raised dogs, cats and rabbits and encourages them to adopt from animal shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council passed a proposal Monday night that bans pet stores in Indianapolis from selling certain animals.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a June 2022 story about a similar proposal in Carmel.)

Proposal 57 bans stores from selling commercially raised dogs, cats and rabbits and encourages them to adopt from animal shelters and partner with shelters and rescues. Thirteen other Indiana cities are among more than 440 nationwide to ban the sale of those animals.

“With this initiative, our city will join an effort that has already shrunk the demand for puppy mills and will ease the burden on Animal Care Services,” said Councillor John Barth.

Stores will also not be allowed to charge more than $500 in fees and other charges for each animal and must post information about the shelter where the pet came from on the pet's enclosure.

Pet stores that are currently selling puppies in Indianapolis will have two years to adjust their business models when the ban takes effect on May 1, 2025. That transition can include continuing to sell animals from Animal Care Services or rescue organizations, a council spokesperson said.

Council Vice President Zach Adamson said, “This proposal has been a long time coming.”