IMAX, IACS partner to host adoptable dogs at 'John Wick' screening

The theater will also screen IMAX documentary "Superpower Dogs 3D."

INDIANAPOLIS — IMAX Indy and Indianapolis Animal Care Services are partnering for a special adoption event in connection with the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4."

In the famed movie franchise, the titular character is mourning the sudden death of his wife. Her final gift to him was the delivery of a puppy so he would have something new to love.

When a mobster steals Wick's prized possession car, the puppy is killed in the process, leading Wick to seek ultimate revenge.

IACS will bring adoptable dogs to the theater lobby at the Indiana State Museum on Saturday, March 25 for the 2 p.m. screening of the new film, giving moviegoers their own chance to have something to love.

Attendees interested in adopting one of the dogs can fill out an application prior to the event and leave the name of the pet blank until they meet the dogs in person. Click here to apply.

Moviegoers can also wait to see the dogs in person, then talk to a volunteer onsite about adopting one.

As a special treat, the theater will also screen IMAX documentary "Superpower Dogs 3D" at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, IACS donations will be accepted at the theater March 23-30. Anyone who brings a donation will receive a free small popcorn.

Click here to see IACS' Amazon Wish List, specifying items the shelter needs most. Supplies in high demand include:

Canned dog and puppy food

Canned cat and kitten food

Laundry detergent

Bleach

Peanut butter

Squeeze cheese

Cat nip