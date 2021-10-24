Pat Sullivan: Preventing pests from entering your home

When temperatures turn cold, rodents and insects seek the warmth of your home.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may already see them in your basement, kitchen or garage.

Mice, spiders and bugs are looking for shelter because when temperatures turn cold, rodents and insects seek the warmth of your home.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared advice Sunday on 13Sunrise on preventing home invaders from crashing your home's perimeter.

"If you're getting mice in your house, then you have a defect in the envelope of the building," said Pat. The solution is to scan your foundation and other areas on the perimeter for where a mouse might enter, then plugging the hole or crack.

Pat said mice will chew through ordinary spray foam, so he recommends an anti-mouse foam that contains a chemical that mice don't like.

Trapping mice is another solution with either a quick-kill or humane live trap that will allow you to rehome a live mouse.

Caulking doors and windows will help secure those from insect penetration.

If treating the perimeter with a chemical insecticide, make sure you treat several feet of the ground, walls and window sills.