Pat Sullivan: Bringing outdoor plants indoors

The first frost of usually happens in the back half of October in Indianapolis, and the first freeze is right around the corner.

FISHERS, Ind. — Sunday's low temperatures hit the high 30s in some places, which is a reminder that it's time to bring those outdoor plants you want to save inside for the winter.

The first frost of usually happens in the back half of October in Indianapolis, and the first freeze is right around the corner, which will kill most annual plants if they are left exposed.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden visited with Jack at Allisonville Nursery on 13Sunrise Sunday to share what you can do to help your plants make that transition from your patio to your indoor porches, sunrooms and living room windows.

First, treat for bugs. They thrive in the dirt of outdoor plants but you need to kill them before bringing your plants inside. Do this with sticky stakes that go right into the dirt and trap the bugs. They lay eggs in the top few inches of dirt, so scrape off that dirt and replace it with new, fresh potting soil. Jack likes cactus mix because it controls water better.

A watering plan changes from weekly to monthly.

Place the plants in locations where they can acclimate. Sun and shade should approximate what they were used to get outdoors.

If you see a plant dropping leaves, it might just be shocked by the move. Resist the urge to water it because overwatering indoor plants is a common mistake many people make with their house plants.