Pat Sullivan: Fall plant care

FISHERS, Ind. — Many people want to get outside and tend to their landscape plants in the fall when the weather is cooling down.

But most plants don't need as much care right now as they do in the spring, according to Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden.

Fall is a good time to install new plants on your landscape because the cooler air provides less stress on the top of the plant while the roots underground will still thrive in a warmer environment.

Some plants can benefit from a round of fertilizer in the fall, but trimming back most plants is better done in the spring, Pat explained.