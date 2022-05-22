Pat Sullivan: Planting and caring for new tomatoes

May is tomato planting season in Indiana, and Pat Sullivan shows how to plant and care for your vines.

INDIANAPOLIS — May in Indiana is 500 time, of course.

But it's also the month when Hoosier homeowners and gardners put their new tomato plants in the ground and begin the months-long nurturing process that hopefully results in a bumper crop of sweet fruits in the middle of summer.

"It's almost a competition with your neighbors or friends over who can grow the best tomato," said Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden in Indianapolis. "It can get pretty spirited."

On 13Sunrise, Sullivan showed the steps necessary to grow healthy tomato plants.

Since tomato plants are actually vines, Sullivan recommends planting them deep from the start. Strip off the lower leaves from the main plant stem and place the root ball deep enough in ground to cover the areas where you stripped the main stem.

"You want a fertilizer that has calcium in it," said Sullivan, because it helps even out water content and prevent blossom end rot.

People have the tendency to over-water tomatoes, especially in a patio or container setting, said Sullivan. Tomatoes will wilt to protect leaves from the sun, especially in the afternoon. If you see wilted leaves in the afternoon, it's not necessarily a sign the plant needs water. But if you see wilted leaves in the morning, then it's time to water, said Sullivan.

Plants may not self-pollenate in an enclosed area where wind does not hit the blossoms. So you may have to gently shake the blossoms off the plant yourself.

Before the plant grows too large, set a tomato cage deep in the ground to help carry and train the vines and fruit as the plant. Pat said the larger the cage, the better.