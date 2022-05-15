Pat Sullivan: Options abound for annual planting

On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan shared some of the newer varieties of annual flowers and plants that may not be known to many, and where they work best in a landscape.

INDIANAPOLIS — The middle of May is prime time to plant annual flowers and beautify your landscape.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden in Indianapolis said his stores have been busy with customers this past week looking at options to update their porch planters and landscape beds.

On 13Sunrise, Sullivan shared some of the newer varieties of annual flowers and plants that may not be known to many, and where they work best in a landscape.

"Super bells or million bells, the genetics continue to get better and better. More flower, more different varieties of them, more colors, and I'm sure you probably already use them, but they are the best," Sullivan said.

If you want to change up look of the taller portion of a pot or planter, consider swapping an 18-inch flowering plant for the popular spike or tall grass.

Sullivan explained that some plants are great for spring and fall, but don't flower much in the summer.

Others need constant watering or they will shrivel and die when the weather turns warmer, so ask for help if you see something you like to make sure it will maintain its spring look through the seasons.

Some plants thrive in shade and work well under trees or on northern exposures where a house or building blocks prime sunlight.

For a racing fan's landscape, Sullivan recommends a mix of black and white petunias in a pot with a checkered flag.