Get a free tree on Arbor Day during Indy Free Tree event

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you want to plant a tree on Arbor Day? You can get one for free during the annual Indy Free Tree event.

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation, will celebrate Arbor Day by sponsoring the annual Indy Free Tree event to support ongoing sustainability efforts.

AES will give away 1,000 free black gum trees on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, April 30 beginning at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Riverside Park, located at 2420 E. Riverside Drive.