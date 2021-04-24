Going Green: Keep Fishers Beautiful

Volunteers on Saturday wrangled weeds at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and planted fruit and trees at the Fishers AgriPark.

INDIANAPOLIS — Keep Fishers Beautiful is an annual celebration of volunteerism and sustainability that supports the parks and neighborhoods of Fishers.

Volunteers on Saturday wrangled weeds at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and planted fruit and trees at the Fishers AgriPark.

Fishers Agripark Operations Manager Trevor Wildey said they had a large group of volunteers helping at the tree nursery and planting strawberries.

"We have about 45 volunteers that signed up today and we are out here in our tree nursery and we are replanting and planting some new trees this year," said Wildey. "And then out across the way, we've also got to another group of volunteers planting some strawberries for a strawberry patch for this season.”

One of the volunteers said she came out to help in the spirit of spring.

"I'm here because I love spring, I love all things to be growing and blooming and I like to help my community too," said volunteer Sue Bigler, who was volunteering with Eta Pi, which is the Fishers chapter of the international service organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha

“I love to give back to my community of Fishers and help us get back to nature," said Kier Colon, also of Eta Pi Fishers.

Fishers AgriPark opens next weekend.