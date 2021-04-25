Pat Sullivan on spring spruce-ups for landscape beds

Your landscape and flower beds could probably use some attention about now.

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring rain probably has your yard looking lush and green. But your landscape and flower beds could probably use some work about now.

Beds need regular maintenance to keep them weed-free and the flowers and bushes thriving.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware & Garden showed some areas of your planting beds that you may need to address on 13Sunrise this Sunday.

Pat showed us how to refresh the edges of beds with just a shovel, rather than spending extra money on plastic edging that tends to shift during freeze and thaw cycles.

For weeding beds, Pat showed several spray products to spot kill weeds, and how to keep them from killing ornamental plants, as well as how to apply some longer-lasting granular weed controllers.