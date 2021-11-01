Small Business Saturday: Where to 'shop small' this fall

This year's small business shopping spree, featuring deals and discounts from your favorite local stores, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time for Christmas jingles, festive treats, family time and holiday shopping. In the days following the Black Friday frenzy, there's another shopping holiday that's relatively new and highlights the importance of local businesses.

Small Business Saturday is held every year on the Saturday directly following Thanksgiving. This year's small business shopping spree, featuring deals and discounts from your favorite local stores, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Here's a list of some of the businesses offering deals on Small Business Saturday and events that are being held to encourage people to "shop small."

Note: Is one of your favorite businesses not listed? Reach out to them; there's a good chance they'll have some type of deal or discount on Nov. 27.

Central Indiana businesses participating in Small Business Saturday:

Fishers:

Fishers' annual small business celebration is returning with the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series, kicking off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, and running through Dec. 31.

There will be special deals and promotions at nearly 70 participating businesses including Sun King Brewing, Gratitude Boutique, Be Brave Photography, Honor Yoga Fishers, Fishers Flower Farm, Unplug Soy Candles, and Play It Again Sports, just to name a few. For a full list of participating businesses, click here.

Greenfield:

Small Business Saturday hosted by Greenfield Main Street will be held on Nov. 27, starting at 10 a.m. Greenfield Main Street has more information available online.

Indianapolis:

North Side:

The Haverstick, located at 9111 Haverstick Road, will host its second annual Small Business Saturday Pop Up event on Nov. 27. The event will promote small businesses, have giveaways and there will be seasonal drinks for people to sip on while they shop.

Noblesville:

There will be a Handmade Pop Up Market on Small Business Saturday at Caravan Classes, 92 S. 9th St. The market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday in Noblesville will include deals, discounts, a hot chocolate bar at Alexander's on the Square, a wine bar at Matteo's Ristorante Italiano, live music and free 10-minute massages.