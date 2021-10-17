Many retailers not waiting until Black Friday to offer holiday shopping deals

Walmart's Deals for Days starts online Wednesday, Nov. 3 and in-store Friday the 5th.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Friday.

Instead of waiting until Black Friday, retailers are starting their sales now to spread out shopping.

At Target, their the Holiday Best Deals kicks off on Halloween.

The company said every Sunday both in-store and online, they'll unveil new week-long deals.

Target will price match itself through Christmas Eve and select competitors within 14 days of purchase.

If you need an artificial Christmas tree or lights, Home Depot kicks off their sale Monday, Oct. 1. Sign up for their text alerts and they'll give you a $5 coupon.

Walmart's Deals for Days starts online Wednesday, Nov. 3 and in-store Friday the 5th.

Walmart also offers a price matching policy and Walmart+ members can get early access to the sale.

As for Macy's, that sales starts Wednesday, too.

Best Buy's early, early sale is already over but their Black Friday event will start Nov. 19.