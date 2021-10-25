Macy's unveils Black Friday specials and early access deals

INDIANAPOLIS — Macy's is the latest major retailer to offer a sneak-peek into its Black Friday specials and to announce early access deals that will allow customers to do their holiday shopping at a leisurely pace.
Macy's will be rolling out deals and discounts each week starting Nov. 3. There will be specials across fashion, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, toys and home, some as low as $3, at macys.com/blackfriday.
Plus, customers will be able to take their pick on how they'd like to buy. All Black Friday specials can be accessed online, through the Macy's app and in-stores Nov. 23-27.
Here are some of the specials shoppers can expect from Macy's in November:
$5 and under:
- $2.99 Nerf Alpha Strike or LOL Surprise mini dolls
- $4.99 Tzumi wireless headphones
- $4.99 Belle de Mer cultured freshwater pearl studs
- $4.99 Men’s Levi’s® tees
- $5 Clinique stocking stuffers
$10 and under:
- $9.99 JoyJolt glassware sets
- $9.99 Elle Home throw
- $9.99 Men’s Club Room flannel tops
- $10 Philosophy holiday shower gels
$20 and under:
- $11.99 Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton bath towels
- $14.99 kitchen appliances
- $19.99 and under Family Pajamas
- $20 Lancôme Juicy Tubes 4 pc. set
More deals:
- 40-50% off boots for him and her
- 50% off designer handbags
- 50% off select beauty from Sutra hair tools, Urban Decay, Philosophy, Clinique and more
- 60% off select toys
- 60% off diamond earrings
- 60% off coats for the family
- 60% off holiday dinnerware, ornaments and décor
- 65% off sheets and bedding
- $39.99 Charter Club cashmere
- $59.95 Instant Pot DuoPlus 6-qt.
- $199.99 Shark canister vacuum
Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving with curbside pickup available at select stores. Black Friday deals will be available all day on macys.com and in the Macy's app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 and customers can continue to shop online, in-store and on the Macy’s app.