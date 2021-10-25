Macy's unveils Black Friday specials and early access deals

Macy's will have new deals each week beginning Nov. 3. Included in the department store's specials are 40-50% off boots and 50% off designer handbags.

INDIANAPOLIS — Macy's is the latest major retailer to offer a sneak-peek into its Black Friday specials and to announce early access deals that will allow customers to do their holiday shopping at a leisurely pace.

Macy's will be rolling out deals and discounts each week starting Nov. 3. There will be specials across fashion, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, toys and home, some as low as $3, at macys.com/blackfriday.

Plus, customers will be able to take their pick on how they'd like to buy. All Black Friday specials can be accessed online, through the Macy's app and in-stores Nov. 23-27.

Here are some of the specials shoppers can expect from Macy's in November:

$5 and under:

$2.99 Nerf Alpha Strike or LOL Surprise mini dolls

$4.99 Tzumi wireless headphones

$4.99 Belle de Mer cultured freshwater pearl studs

$4.99 Men’s Levi’s® tees

$5 Clinique stocking stuffers

$10 and under:

$9.99 JoyJolt glassware sets

$9.99 Elle Home throw

$9.99 Men’s Club Room flannel tops

$10 Philosophy holiday shower gels

$20 and under:

$11.99 Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton bath towels

$14.99 kitchen appliances

$19.99 and under Family Pajamas

$20 Lancôme Juicy Tubes 4 pc. set

More deals:

40-50% off boots for him and her

50% off designer handbags

50% off select beauty from Sutra hair tools, Urban Decay, Philosophy, Clinique and more

60% off select toys

60% off diamond earrings

60% off coats for the family

60% off holiday dinnerware, ornaments and décor

65% off sheets and bedding

$39.99 Charter Club cashmere

$59.95 Instant Pot DuoPlus 6-qt.

$199.99 Shark canister vacuum