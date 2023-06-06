TCU fans show support for Special Olympics Indiana after venue change

After Indiana State had to pass on hosting this weekend's Super Regional, fans of their opponent are sharing the love with a great cause.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sports are once again showing the power of bringing people together, this time in western Indiana.

When TCU defeated Arkansas Monday in the NCAA baseball tournament, the Horned Frogs appeared headed to Terre Haute to face the Indiana State Sycamores. But shortly after the celebration died down, Indiana State announced they wouldn't be able to hold games at ISU's Bob Warn Field.

The conflict was due, in part, to Special Olympics Indiana's State Summer Games, which are scheduled to take place for the 51st year in Terre Haute. Participants in the Games and their supporters have filled most of the hotel rooms near campus and the university said staffing the Super Regional series with TCU would be difficult.

Due to those factors and others, the Sycamores will hit the road for the next round of the tournament, possibly to TCU's home stadium in Fort Worth.

Within an hour of Indiana State's announcement, the hosts of a TCU podcast came up with an idea to help.

Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics. Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs https://t.co/iAzhRqyqz2 https://t.co/pVxwG577pd — Lupton Drinking Club (@luptonbeers) June 5, 2023

"Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way," the hosts of the "Postgame Beers Podcast" tweeted, encouraging fellow Horned Frog fans to donate to Special Olympics Indiana.

Within an hour-and-a-half, the hosts announced they had received word of at least 90 donations as Twitter users shared screenshots of their receipts in a rapidly growing thread.

The donations weren't limited to TCU fans, either. Fans of rival Texas and other schools mentioned their contributions, as well as some fans of the Sycamores.

Bigger than baseball 🫶 pic.twitter.com/u6NYYKSy5B — Uninformed Frog (@uninformedfrog) June 6, 2023

Best money I’ve spent all day. Great idea, y’all. 💜🐸



And much respect to @IndStBaseball for making the call. Hope that Fort Worth treats you well (off the field, at least). pic.twitter.com/6MOK2sfY6e — everyting hurts (@everytinghurts) June 6, 2023

Great idea! Donated in honor of my son Caedon who competed in NC Special Olympics Summer Games last weekend. I’m a Sycamore alum & will be rooting for @IndStBaseball, but thanks for such a great idea for a great cause! #FrogsForSycs pic.twitter.com/OmM4jvbHzh — Brian Baute (@BrianBaute) June 6, 2023