TCU fans show support for Special Olympics Indiana after venue change

INDIANAPOLIS — Sports are once again showing the power of bringing people together, this time in western Indiana.
When TCU defeated Arkansas Monday in the NCAA baseball tournament, the Horned Frogs appeared headed to Terre Haute to face the Indiana State Sycamores. But shortly after the celebration died down, Indiana State announced they wouldn't be able to hold games at ISU's Bob Warn Field.
The conflict was due, in part, to Special Olympics Indiana's State Summer Games, which are scheduled to take place for the 51st year in Terre Haute. Participants in the Games and their supporters have filled most of the hotel rooms near campus and the university said staffing the Super Regional series with TCU would be difficult.
Due to those factors and others, the Sycamores will hit the road for the next round of the tournament, possibly to TCU's home stadium in Fort Worth.
Within an hour of Indiana State's announcement, the hosts of a TCU podcast came up with an idea to help.
"Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way," the hosts of the "Postgame Beers Podcast" tweeted, encouraging fellow Horned Frog fans to donate to Special Olympics Indiana.
Within an hour-and-a-half, the hosts announced they had received word of at least 90 donations as Twitter users shared screenshots of their receipts in a rapidly growing thread.
The donations weren't limited to TCU fans, either. Fans of rival Texas and other schools mentioned their contributions, as well as some fans of the Sycamores.
The location of the Super Regional series is expected to be announced Tuesday morning.