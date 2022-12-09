HSE donates semi-state money to memorial fund for Carroll H.S. student

The Royals lost to Carroll in a Class 6A semi-state game last month.

FISHERS, Ind. — Despite a heartbreaking in their semi-state football game last month, Hamilton Southeastern scored a win with a show of sportsmanship after the game.

The Royals lost to Carroll High School from Fort Wayne, 21-15, on Nov. 18. The Chargers had dedicated their season to the memory of Owen Scheele, who died this summer after a brief battle with cancer.

According to WPTA-TV, Hamilton Southeastern donated a portion of the money they received from the IHSAA for reaching semi-states to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund, which was created to "allow Owen to touch lives in his community for many years."

“Obviously, our outcome on that night was what we wanted, it wasn’t what they wanted,” said Carroll High School athletic director Dan Ginder. “But they were still able to celebrate the life of Owen with us.”

Carroll's run ended with a loss to Center Grove in the Class 6A state championship game, but Ginder said HSE's gesture shows the amazing side of sports that goes beyond wins and losses.