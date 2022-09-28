M&M'S introduces 1st new 'spokescandy' in a decade

According to Mars, Incorporated, the permanent addition of a female peanut M&M is designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

INDIANAPOLIS — Say hello to Purple — the first new character and "spokescandy" of M&M'S in a decade.

According to Mars, Incorporated, the permanent addition of a female peanut M&M is designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, and is keen on self-awareness, authenticity and confidence.

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, said in a news release. "Our purpose story is just getting started, and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

To go along with the announcement, Purple released her first single and accompanying music video, titled "I'm just gonna be me," with the rest of the M&M'S crew, including Red, Yellow, Orange, Brown, Blue and Green.

For every stream, M&M’S will donate $1 — up to $500,000 — to Sing for Hope, a worldwide nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world.