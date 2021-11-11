Local baker competing on Food Network's 'Holiday Wars'

Asia Coffee, an interior designer from the Broad Ripple area, is competing for $25,000 in a baking contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — An interior designer from the Broad Ripple area who loves to make cakes in her free time is competing for $25,000 in a baking contest that airs Sunday, Nov. 14 on the Food Network. We hung out in the kitchen with Indiana's own Asia Coffee to see what she’s cooking.

“It is competitive baking and cake decorating," Asia said of the "Holiday Wars" show. "We are on a team, and we're working with people we never worked with before. Actually, I'm on a team with a baker from Wisconsin and also another cake decorator from Florida.”

Even though Coffee is a great cook, baking is not the way she pays the bills.

“I'm actually a commercial interior designer,” Coffee said. “I work at Schmidt Associates architecture and engineering.”

In fact, Coffee wasn’t even particularly interested in cooking when she graduated from Broad Ripple High School.

“It really started about 10 years ago when I wanted to learn how to make a nicer birthday cake for my son,” Coffee said. “Then, eventually I started teaching people, and it's really evolved over the last decade into all this.”

“I've been doing cake decorating for about 10 years now, and I've been teaching people how to decorate cakes for about nine years,” Coffee said.

So, does Coffee have a holiday gripe when it comes to cooking?

“My number one pet peeve is when they leave the cake for the pie in the grocery store packaging,” Coffee said. “Put it on a nice cake stand, and make it look a little nicer!”

You can see Coffee on the Food Network in the third season of "Holiday Wars" Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

Click here to see her instructional cooking videos on YouTube.

And if you want to take personal cooking lessons with Coffee, click here to visit her personal website.