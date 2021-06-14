Indy Parks finds enough lifeguards to open up two more pools, other challenges remain

After raising pay to $15 an hour and adding recruiting bonuses, Indy Parks is now training a number of new hires to open two more pools.

INDIANAPOLIS — With everything shut down last summer, people are eager to get back to the pool. But many community pools have had to limit hours of operation because of a lifeguard shortage.

The indoor pool at Thatcher Park is one of just seven Indy Parks pools this season and the only one open on Mondays.

"it's been a struggle. It's been stressful," said Donnie Massing, aquatics supervisor.

But after raising pay to $15 an hour (the highest among public pools) and adding recruiting bonuses, Indy Parks is now training a number of new hires, enough to open two more pools.

"We have crossed the red zone. We were really worried we wouldn't have enough to open," said Kimberly Campbell, Deputy Director of Parks.

But they still don't have enough to open all 20 pools and Eagle Creek Beach, which will remain closed this summer. That makes it hard when a pool is forced to close because of a maintenance issue, like Indy Island did last week.

On the plus side, Indy Parks was able to lift capacity limits this past weekend. All pools are now able to operate at 100 percent capacity. Pools no longer need to shut down mid-day for additional COVID cleaning on top of the cleaning measures already in place.

But getting the word out has been a bit challenging given some issues with the city's website, which was still showing mid-day closures Monday morning. There was also no update on the popular Tarkington Park Splash Pad, closed a few days ago because of a pump problem.

Nine-year-old Oliver Robinson went with his grandmother to the splash pad to run around and cool off, but the concrete pad was dry.

"I was really excited," Oliver said. "But the splash pad was not available. It would have been really good if it was on today. It's like 86 today."

Campbell said they're hoping to get it fixed soon. The same with Indy Island and the other two (yet to be identified) pools that may open with more lifeguards now available.

"We're waiting on parts and shipping is delayed because of coronavirus and the way things are across the country," she said. "Our maintenance team and our contractors are on standby. They're ready to do the work as soon as we get the parts they need. Then we will open those facilities up as soon as possible."