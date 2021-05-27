Indy Parks announces public pool schedule ahead of Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Indy Parks has released its summer pool schedule. Six public pools will open Saturday, May 29:
- Bethel Park – 2850 Bethel Ave.
- Frederick Douglass Park – 2759 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Drive
- Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Drive
- Gustafson Park – 3110 Moller Road
- Riverside Park – 2420 E. Riverside Drive
- Thatcher Park – 4649 W. Vermont St.
Other pools will open on a staggered schedule later this summer.
All pools will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day, but spray grounds, which opened Saturday, May 22, will remain open. Additionally, all parks will remain open from dusk until dawn on Memorial Day, but family centers and other park facilities will be closed.
Most Indy Parks pools will be closed two days per week this summer. To see an updated schedule of open pools and their hours and fees, click here.