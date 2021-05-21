Indy Parks preparing to open splash pads, activities this weekend

Indy Parks announced its opening 20 splash pads Saturday, May 22 ahead of the summer season.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's going to be a hot, summer-like weekend, so it's the perfect time for Indy Parks to open up some splash pads!

Normally, splash pads would open Memorial Day weekend and close after Labor Day.

The following splash pads will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. beginning May 22, unless otherwise noted:

Andrew Ramsey Park, 310 W. 42nd St.

Arsenal Park, 1400 E. 46th St. (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Bel Aire Park, 2901 W. Mooresville Road

Bertha Ross Park, 3700 N. Clifton Ave.

Carson Park, 5400 S. High School Road

Christian Park, 4200 English Ave.

Clayton LaSalle Park, 401 S. LaSalle St.

Dan Wakefield Park, 6501 N. Broadway St.

Grassy Creek Park, 10510 E. 30th St.

Haughville Park, 520 N. Belleview Place

Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Drive

Jake Greene Park, 1700 Franklin Road

Municipal Gardens, 1831 N. Lafayette Road

Riverwood Park, 7201 Crittenden Ave.

Stout Field Park, 3820 W. Bradbury Road

Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40th St. (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane

Wildwood Park, 8100 Southeastern Ave.

Willard Park, 1901 E. Washington St.

Windsor Village Park, 6510 E. 25th St. (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Several pools will also open for the summer season Memorial Day weekend. The final schedule will be released in the coming days.

Indy Parks reminds park visitors to practice social distancing and proper hygiene while visiting splash pads and pools this summer.

If you're looking for a summer job, Indy Parks is also looking to hire more lifeguards and increasing pay to $13 per hour as an incentive.

For more information or to apply for an Indy Parks summer job, click here.